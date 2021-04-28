In New England, Tom Brady had sold a generation of Patriots jerseys and other gear. He’s now selling Buccaneers gear to a new generation of fans.

The NFL Players Association has announced that Brady finished No. 1 on the union’s top 50 player sales list for the year ending February 28. The calculation encompasses all officially licensed NFL player products, sold both online and via traditional retail outlets. The products, sold by more than 75 licensees, include a wide variety of products. For the most recent year, the NFLPA licensees generated record sales of $2.17 billion.

The rest of the top 10 after Brady are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 49ers tight end George Kittle, Bills quarterback Josh Alen, and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Tom Brady tops NFLPA player sales list for year ending February 28 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk