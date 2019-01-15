Tom Brady told teammates Chargers "can't stop us" as Patriots dominated originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Chargers had no answers for the New England Patriots offense in the first half of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Gillette Stadium, and quarterback Tom Brady was quick to remind his teammates.

The Patriots tweeted a behind-the-scenes video Tuesday of players and coaches interacting during Sunday's win, and Brady was seen on the sidelines firing up his teammates to keep attacking.

"They can't stop us," Brady said. "They will not be able to stop us today. It's all us. Let's go."

Brady completed 34 of 44 pass attempts for 343 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions as the Patriots scored their second-most points in a game this season. It was arguably his best performance of the 2018 campaign.

The Patriots will need an offensive performance as good or better on Sunday when they play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs led the NFL with 35.3 points scored per game in the regular season, and they dropped 40 points on the Patriots defense when these teams met in Week 6.

