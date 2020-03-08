What Tom Brady told Charlie Weis about his impending free agency

Tom Brady mostly has kept quiet about his impending free agency. Even so, that hasn't kept the rumors from flying.

Brady already has been linked to several teams, namely the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers. Even the San Francisco 49ers apparently have entered the fray as potential suitors for the 42-year-old quarterback.

The odds of Brady returning to New England only appeared to get worse when it was revealed a recent phone conversation between him and head coach Bill Belichick "didn't go well."

We haven't heard anything from Brady in response to those rumors. Though on Sirius XM NFL Radio's "Opening Drive" program, ex-Pats offensive coordinator Charlie Weis shared a text conversation with Brady that shows maybe we shouldn't put as much stock into all the noise.

Here's what Brady told Weis, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

I do have one bit of scoop for us. I've been texting with Tommy. I don't [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me -- 'Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don't know.' I'm not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, 'Clean it up.' So I'm cleaning it up.

As true as it may be that no one knows Brady's next move, that certainly won't put an end to the constant speculation. Perhaps we'll learn more over the next week or so as Brady's free agency rapidly approaches.

Brady is scheduled to officially become a free agent on March 18.

