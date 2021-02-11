Tom Brady to undergo 'minor' knee surgery after Super Bowl victory

Maybe it wasn't the avocado tequila that caused Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to have trouble walking during the team's celebration Wednesday. Maybe Brady's injured knee was just acting up?

Turns out, Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory despite battling a "minor" knee injury. Brady will have surgery to correct the issue — which Bucs head coach Bruce Arians called "a clean up" — during the offseason.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as "a clean up." — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 11, 2021

OK, look, we all know why Brady was stumbling around Wednesday. A completely sober person probably doesn't launch the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.

Tom Brady expects to play next season

While Brady's surgery is deemed minor, it's worth pointing out he'll be 44 next season. Knee surgery doesn't spell immediately doom for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but any surgery is going to be more of a concern considering Brady's age.

At the same time, Brady's shown no sign of decline yet. The Bucs didn't carry Brady to another Super Bowl win, he was an integral part of the team's success. During the regular season, Brady threw for 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. It was Brady's highest touchdown output since 2007, when he was 30.

As long as Brady's body doesn't completely break down on him, he'll be expected to once again turn in strong numbers next season. It will probably take more than a minor knee surgery to turn Brady into a pumpkin.

