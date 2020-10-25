The all-time passing touchdowns record is going to come down to who plays longer.

Tom Brady tied Drew Brees‘ NFL record with the 558th of his career. Brees threw two touchdown passes Sunday in the victory over the Panthers, and Brady has three so far against the Raiders.

Tampa Bay leads Las Vegas 38-20 late in the fourth quarter.

Peyton Manning finished his career with 539 before Brees and then Brady passed him.

Brady’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin with 6:40 remaining tied Brees. It followed earlier touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller.

Brady is 31-of-43 for 346 yards. He also has run for a 1-yard score.

In the first two games with the Bucs, Brady threw three touchdowns and three interceptions. In the past five games, he has 14 touchdowns and an interception.

UPDATE 7:05 P.M. ET: Brady threw his fourth touchdown of the day with 3:08 remaining to take the sole lead over Brees in all-time passing touchdowns with his 559th.

Tom Brady passes Drew Brees with his 559th career touchdown pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk