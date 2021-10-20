Tom Brady (thumb) fully participates in practice

Last week, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s thumb was an issue in practice. It wasn’t an issue during the team’s short-week game against the Eagles.

This week, it wasn’t much of an issue for the first day of practice.

Brady fully participated on Wednesday, but he was still listed on the report as having a thumb injury.

Also participating fully in practice were running back Giovani Bernard (knee, chest), kicker Ryan Succop (back), and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. (concussion).

Officially not practicing were receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), tight end O.J. Howard (ankle), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand), and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring).

The 5-1 Bears host the 3-3 Bears on Sunday.

