Tom Brady throws very uncharacteristic big-man pick 6 against Falcons

This is not what's expected of Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback found his offense backed up near the goal line late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. While holding a 20-10 lead on second-and-9 with 27 seconds left in the second quarter, the Bucs needed a first down to avoid punting the ball back to the Falcons for a likely short field.

They didn't get it.

Brady looked to running back Leonard Fournette on a short pass in the flat. Instead, he found Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson, who swooped in to intercept the pass before an easy 3-yard trot into the end zone.

Instead of running out the clock with a seemingly conservative play, the Bucs offense gave up a defensive touchdown that allowed the Falcons to cut their deficit to 20-17 just before halftime.

Brady never saw Davidson — not until it was too late, at least. Davidson lined up over the A gap on the play before shooting outside after the snap to cover Fournette. He anticipated the pass and jumped the route to secure his first NFL touchdown and add some unexpected stress to Tampa's halftime.

But the Falcons wouldn't score again, as Brady and the Bucs improved to 9-3 with a 30-17 victory.