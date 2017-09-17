Tom Brady throws three touchdowns in first quarter

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn’t throw a touchdown pass in the team’s opening game of the season.

He’s making up for lost time in New Orleans on Sunday. A Saints defense that got beat up by Sam Bradford and the Vikings last Monday night is getting ripped apart by Brady this time out.

Brady hit Chris Hogan for a 13-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first quarter to give him three touchdown passes in the opening quarter of the game. The Patriots lead 20-3 and Brady is 11-of-15 for 177 yards overall.

It isn’t putting linebacker Alex Anzalone on tight end Rob Gronkowski. The rookie stumbled while trying to cover Gronkowski on the second Patriots possession of the day and Gronk turned a 17-yard pass into a 53-yard touchdown as a result. It was the 69th touchdown catch of Gronkowski’s career, which likely made the moment that much sweeted for the Patriot.

Brady’s first touchdown went to Rex Burkhead and he may have quite a few more before the day is out if the Saints can’t figure something out on defense in the next 45 minutes of action.