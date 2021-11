Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to hold quarterback Dak Prescott out of their game at Minnesota because of a strained right calf muscle and give Cooper Rush his first career start. Prescott was placed on the inactive list on Sunday night after being listed as questionable to play the Vikings. Prescott went through his normal pregame routine on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium more than two hours before kickoff with Britt Brown, the team's director of rehabilitation.