Tom Brady throws more shade at Peyton Manning ahead of golf match

The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is still going strong.

The two have been trading plenty of barbs lately as they prepare for their anticipated golf match with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Brady landed another shot on Monday, referencing Manning's Indianapolis Colts (allegedly) pumping in fake crowd noise at the RCA Dome.

"I'm just worried about them pumping crowd noise in there if he starts making putts like they used to at the RCA Dome," Brady told Bleacher Report.

This isn't the first time Brady has used that jab. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback joked with Manning about it on "Peyton's Places" as well.

He also trash-talked Manning and Woods with a hilarious photoshop last month. Manning got his own shot in, poking fun at Brady for "breaking Patriots fans' hearts" and walking into the wrong home in Tampa Bay.

Needless to say, the banter alone should make this golf match pretty interesting.

"The Match" is set to take place Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on TNT.

