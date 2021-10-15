Tom Brady throws for 59 yards and a touchdown on opening drive

Tom Brady‘s injured thumb isn’t having any effect Thursday night. He went 5-for-6 for 59 yards and a touchdown on the Bucs’ first drive.

Tampa Bay took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 10 plays and 5 minutes, 34 seconds.

Brady capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard, who is seeing more time in Rob Gronkowski‘s absence.

It was Howard’s first touchdown since Week 4 of last season when he caught a 28-yarder from Brady against the Chargers.

Chris Godwin caught two passes for 26 yards and Mike Evans one for 22.

The Bucs converted their only third down on a 10-yard pass from Brady to Godwin. Leonard Fournette rushed for 16 yards on four carries in the opening drive.

