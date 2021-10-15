Thumb injury? What thumb injury?

Tom Brady, who threw three of his five touchdowns last week after injuring his thumb, threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Thursday Night Football. The Bucs lead the Eagles 21-7 at halftime.

Brady threw touchdown passes of 2 and 23 yards to O.J. Howard and Antonio Brown respectively, and Leonard Fournette ran for a 2-yard score.

Brady is 20-of-26 and had an interception by Marcus Epps overturned by replay in the second quarter before throwing one to Anthony Harris with 57 seconds left in the first half.

On the Eagles’ third snap after the overturned interception, Jamel Dean picked off Jalen Hurts on a long pass intended for Quez Watkins. Dean had a 45-yard pass interference penalty on Watkins in the first quarter to set up the Eagles’ only touchdown.

Hurts threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz.

The Eagles, though, have only 22 plays, 73 yards, five first downs and are 2-for-6 on third down. Hurts is 5-of-14 for 54 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Running back Miles Sanders has only two touches. He got one carry for 1 yard and one reception for 4 yards. DeVonta Smith has two targets and one catch for 6 yards.

Tom Brady throws for 186 yards in first half as Bucs take 21-7 lead over Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk