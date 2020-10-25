Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the first half, giving the Buccaneers a 21-10 halftime lead over the Raiders.

Brady completed 18 of 26 passes for 205 yards. He ran for a 1-yard score on third-and-goal in the first quarter and threw second quarter touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller.

Gronkowski seems to have found his stride.

A week after catching five passes for a season-high 78 yard and his first touchdown of the season, the Buccaneers tight end made five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Raiders.

His 5-yard touchdown catch over Nevin Lawson gave the Bucs their first lead at 14-10. It was Gronkowski’s 80th career touchdown from Brady.

Miller added a 33-yard score with 17 seconds left in the half, completing a brilliant, 13-play, 88-yard drive.

Five players have catches for the Bucs and a sixth has a target. None of those are named Mike Evans. Brady has yet to look Evans’ way, but he hasn’t needed to as the Bucs have 270 yards.

The Raiders have 178 yards against the NFL’s No. 1 defense in total yards.

Nelson Agholor scored his team’s only touchdown, catching a 20-yard pass from Derek Carr. Carr went 12-of-17 for 165 yards in the first half.

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, ran for another in first half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk