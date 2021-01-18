Tom Brady threw a touchdown to Drew Brees' kid as the NFL legends shared a touching postgame moment on the field

Drew Brees and Tom Brady. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

After the game, Brady joined Drew Brees on the field to share a moment in what could be Brees' last days as an NFL quarterback.

While Brees hasn't officially announced his retirement, he's expected to hang up his cleats for good this offseason.

The NFL Network reporter James Palmer captured the moment between the two legendary quarterbacks on video.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees shared a touching moment on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field after their playoff game on Sunday.

After Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Saints, 30-20, in what was most likely Brees' final NFL game, the two legendary quarterbacks met up on the field once they were out of their pads.

The NFL Network reporter James Palmer captured the moment on video, showing Brady tossing a touchdown pass to one of Brees' kids as the two spoke. Eventually, Brady walked off to leave the Brees family to enjoy the postgame field for what could be the last time.

While Brees hasn't made his retirement official, the past few days have made it seem as if things are moving in that direction.

"I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," Brees said after the game when asked about his plans.

While he is still under contract with the Saints for one more season, Brees also has a deal lined up with NBC Sports to begin working as a commentator in the booth whenever he decides to stop playing.

Read the original article on Insider