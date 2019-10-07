Tom Brady thought he was playing a home game in D.C.

Jay Gruden’s last game as Washington coach was played in Maryland, it just looked like New England.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he was surprised by the number of Patriots fans who invaded FedEx Field to see them leave with a 33-7 win.

“That was ridiculous,” Brady said , via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “I thought it was pretty amazing. That felt like a home game. Probably from the time that we got to the hotel . . . till we ran in after the game, that was pretty sweet. We appreciate all the support down here. It’s good to come down here and get a win in front of them.”

Even coach Bill Belichick was moved by the experience.

“It was amazing . . . Surprising and overwhelming,” Belichick said. “It was great seeing that. We appreciate the support from all our traveling Patriot fans. Or maybe they’re from here. I don’t know. It was great to see them. That’s awesome.”

Wide receiver Josh Gordon said the players “most definitely” received the message.

“It was confusion, I would say,” Gordon said. “It felt like a home game, just like Foxborough. It was great to have that support, our fans traveling. Maybe we got some converted [Washington] fans. But it was awesome.”

Dan Snyder still got his ticket money and parking and concessions, so it was still sort of a financial win for him. It was the only one for his team, unless you consider Jay Gruden being paroled by one of the league’s truly dysfunctional franchises a victory.