The Buccaneers got a bit of a challenge from the Falcons on Sunday, but scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to turn.a three-point game into a 48-25 victory that moved them to 2-0 on the season.

Dating back to last season, the Buccaneers have now scored more than 30 points in nine straight games and they’ve won all nine of them. That kind of streak would lead some to believe that the Buccaneers are operating at the highest possible level, but quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t think that’s the case.

Brady threw five touchdowns on Sunday, but he thinks the team is capable of even more than they’ve shown over the course of this run.

“What I think, and I’m sure other guys feel the same way, is I think we can do better. I really do,” Brady said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “And I really think we have the opportunity, with the way that the games are flowing and the opportunities we’re getting with the ball — we have even more.”

Head coach Bruce Arians agreed and said that he hasn’t seen his team “get close to playing consistently” yet. Given how well things are going without that happening, the rest of the league will be hoping the other things don’t fall into place in Tampa.

Tom Brady thinks the Bucs can be even better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk