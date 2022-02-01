Tom Brady thanks 'Patriots Nation' on social media after retirement announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tom Brady thanks 'Patriots Nation' on social media after retirement reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the biggest reactions to Tom Brady retiring from the NFL on Tuesday, at least around the six New England states, was that he didn't mention the Patriots, their fans, Bill Belichick or Robert Kraft in his lengthy announcement on social media.

Most everyone else was mentioned, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his family, his friend Alex Guerrero and even his business ventures.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and Matt Cassel react to Tom Brady officially retiring | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots were surprisingly absent, which was strange when you consider he spent the first 20 years of his Hall of Fame career in New England and won six Super Bowl titles with the franchise.

Brady eventually thanked the Patriots and their fans Tuesday afternoon with posts on his Twitter and Instagram pages:

Here's the version on Brady's Instagram story:

Instagram/@tombrady

Will this satisfy fans who were annoyed at Brady omitting the Patriots in his official announcement?

In the grand scheme of things, it's really not worth being upset over. Brady will always be known as a Patriots player and his accomplishments in New England speak for themselves.

Recommended Stories