Tom Brady thanks Bills OC Ken Dorsey for taking him 'off the hook' in tablet-throwing tantrum

Electronic equipment is increasingly becoming an endangered species across the NFL thanks to players and coordinators taking their frustrations out on league-issued tablets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was seen throwing a tablet during a Week 2 win against the New Orleans Saints, something he also did in 2021.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took his anger out on a tablet, papers and anything else that was in the way as the Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

'POSITIONAL SEGREGATION RAMPANT IN NFL': Leaving Black coaches stuck in the pipeline

“I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!”. “So thank you, Ken, for taking me off the hook.”

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

Brady said that he understood what Dorsey was going through and that the emotions of the game sometimes warrant that behavior.

"You feel like you’re in a battle out there and it’s a physical battle, and it's just, so, I mean, you’ve got to get the emotion out, and I know it should be poised, and, yeah, there’s moments and sometimes it just boils over," Brady said. "I’d rather have it boil over on the sideline than on the field, you know?

"And sometimes it’s a little bit of both. Sometimes our emotions get the best of us and you’ve got to live with it for the rest of your life. So that’s OK. It’s better to have that feeling and emotion because it feels like you’re alive. You know, you could be dead and not feel anything. So I choose to be alive and feel everything.”

Dorsey tried to explain what he was going through in the now-viral moment.

"Look, we're all human. I'm human – as we saw. I'll make mistakes just like those guys," Dorsey said, via the Buffalo News. "The key is, `Hey, how do we learn from those mistakes? How do we move on and make sure that we continue to progress and grow as a team?' ”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bucs QB Tom Brady thanks Bills OC for tablet-throwing tantrum