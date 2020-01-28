For the the first time in his career, Jimmy Garoppolo will serve as a starter in the Super Bowl.

That's not to say that the former New England Patriots quarterback doesn't have experience with the Super Bowl. He earned two rings as the backup to Tom Brady during his time in New England. But now, he'll get a chance to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a title when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

And ahead of the game, it seems that Jimmy G is taking some advice from Brady.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

As Garoppolo told NFL Network's Michael Irvin at Super Bowl Opening Night, Brady did text Garoppolo some words of encouragement ahead of the big week.

"Yeah, he shot me a text," Garoppolo said. "Just good luck and everything like that. Go handle business. It wasn't anything complicated. It was just, 'Go handle business. Go win.'"

That sounds very much like something Brady would say. It's a page from the Patriots playbook. Stay focused, keep it simple, do your job.

We'll soon see if Garoppolo and the 49ers can execute and do their jobs when they take on the Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Click here to listen and subscribe to Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

What Tom Brady texted Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of Super Bowl Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston