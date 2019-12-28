Tom Brady tells untold story of offseason meeting with Peyton Manning

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning spent several years as archrivals, but the two legendary quarterbacks were close friends off the gridiron and continue to be to this day.

Manning was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team on Friday along with Brady, who was a panelist for the NFL Network special that aired on Friday. While discussing Manning, Brady brought up an untold story about meeting with Manning for a few days one offseason when the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB was in the league.

Brady talked about Manning's unique workout routine and what he took away from his meeting with a fellow all-time great.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Peyton and I obviously had a great friendship over the years and still do. And one story that probably, I don't think I've ever really told. Maybe a few people, but one offseason we got together to talk football for two or three days. Just the two of us. And I took a lot of things from it, you know, and we worked out together. Peyton had his little scripted workout that, you know, 'I've got to make two throws running right' and I said 'what if you want to make three running to the right?' 'Well, I don't know,I just do two.' The workout was so structured and it was a lot of fun.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Watch the full clip of Brady talking about Manning below:

Story continues

"One offseason we got together to talk football for two or three days. Just the two of us." 🐐🐐@TomBrady talks about his experience working with his #NFL100 All-Time teammate Peyton Manning 👀



📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/l8Ct3Rl3t5



— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2019

Brady currently is tied with Manning for the second-most touchdown passes in NFL history with 539. The New England Patriots QB will have a chance to overtake Manning when the Pats host the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale on Sunday.

Tom Brady tells untold story of offseason meeting with Peyton Manning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston