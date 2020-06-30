Tom Brady and the Patriots went through an amicable divorce this offseason. The quarterback left for the Buccaneers.

The Patriots have had a resolve to prove they can win without Brady, and they now have Cam Newton as their quarterback.

While Brady is gone, he doesn’t want to be forgotten.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman expressed his excitement at having Newton as his quarterback with a social media post.

Brady replied on Instagram: “I will always be your #1” and added a smiley face.

An NFL report earlier this offseason indicated Edelman was motivated by the Patriots’ diminished expectations with the departure of Brady. The receiver may have even more fuel in his fire now.

He also now has a more accomplished quarterback than he had last week.

Tom Brady tells Julian Edelman: I will always be your #1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk