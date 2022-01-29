Tom Brady tells Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind

Tom Brady is suddenly acting like another five-letter Hall of Fame quarterback from days gone by.

With ESPN’s reporting it, with TB12 apparently confirming it, and with agent Don Yee dancing just enough around it, it sure seems as if Tom Brady is retiring.

Per multiple other reports, however, Brady has called Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht to explain that Brady hasn’t made up his mind.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady’s dad tells KRON that Brady Jr. isn’t retiring at all.

So what’s going on? Quite possibly, Brady wanted to make the announcement on his own terms, but he underestimated: (1) the zeal with which reporters would pursue an answer; and (2) the inability of people in his inner circle to keep their mouths shut.

Brady also surely didn’t want to bigfoot the conference championship games. Unless, of course, he sort of did — but he also wanted to have plausible deniability for grabbing the spotlight away from the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Regardless, whether Brady will or won’t retire suddenly has become the biggest story in football. Which will make a 2022 return even more difficult for him, if he doesn’t want a farewell tour. Obviously, everyone will regard next year as his last year, no matter what he says.

