Tom Brady teases former teammates Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker in humorous video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows how to get a rise out of his former teammates. Brady posted what initially looked like an innocent video on social media Tuesday, but he was actually taking a shot at some of his former receivers.

Brady posted the video with the caption, "Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week!" The video showed Brady throwing to three people.

At a casual glimpse, you might assume Brady reunited with his former New England Patriots teammates Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker. But look closer and that doesn't hold up.

Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021

Brady appears to have three young kids playing the roles of Amendola, Edelman and Welker. What's the joke? Maybe it's that those three receivers are short ... or young? Whatever it was, Edelman seemed to realize Brady was teasing with the video. Edelman retweeted Brady's video with the message, "This feels like an attack."

The video did not feature Brady's current Bucs teammate Rob Gronkoswki, who Brady referred to as his "tightest tight end."

Tom Brady ready for another excellent season with Bucs

While Brady intended for the video to be a joke, it is good to see him throwing without any issues. Brady underwent knee surgery in the offseason after dealing with the issue last season. It didn't appear to hinder him too much, as Brady still led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win.

Story continues

Brady has taken part in team minicamp, where he's been able to throw without issue. Given that, Brady throwing in his social media video shouldn't come as a surprise, but it should let Bucs fans know their quarterback has a clean bill of health going into training camp.

It's tough to think Brady could be even better in Year 2 with the Bucs, but it's in play as long as Brady can stay healthy.

Tom Brady poked fun at his old teammates. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: