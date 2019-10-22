Tom Brady, teammates send messages to newest Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu

A former Super Bowl opponent has now become an ally for the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who showed off his trash-talking talents during Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, has reportedly been traded to New England by Atlanta and will now join Tom Brady's receiving corps. Reports of the trade began to surface early Tuesday morning, mere hours after the Patriots handed down a 33-0 beating to their AFC rival New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."

After the news broke, multiple Patriots players, including Brady and longtime wide receiver Julian Edelman, took to Twitter to react to the move.









Defensive stars Kyle Van Noy and twins Devin and Jason McCourty also joined in on the excitement.









I just woke up another damn Rutgers player 😂😂 I’m playin!! @dharm32@McCourtyTwins@Mo_12_Sanu let’s goooo! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 22, 2019

Overall, it seems the consensus on the trade is overwhelmingly positive, from both Sanu and his new teammates up north — as it should be. The 30-year-old receiver provides an additional weapon for Brady on an offensive roster that has been hit hard by injuries and retirements this season, and Sanu gets to leave the 1-6 Falcons to join an undefeated Super Bowl contender.