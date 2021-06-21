Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears on the new episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. And something he says will have people talking in barber shops and beyond.

HBO has posted a promo for the episode. Regarding his 2020 foray into free agency, Brady says this about an unnamed NFL franchise: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?”

The team to which Brady is referring isn’t clear. It’s well known that Brady very much wanted to sign with the 49ers, and that the 49ers opted to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo.

So maybe Jimmy G is the unnamed motherf–ker. Maybe we’ll only find out who the unnamed motherf–ker is if the Bucs win another Super Bowl, and if Brady gets drunk again on avocado tequila.

Tom Brady on a team that wasn’t interested in him last year: “You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk