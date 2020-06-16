The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just revealed Tom Brady wearing his new No. 12 jersey -- here's where you can snag one of your own

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

If the news of quarterback Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the New England Patriots didn’t feel real, perhaps seeing the veteran wearing the jersey of his new team might help. On Tuesday, the Bucs revealed TB12 for the first time in his new threads.

The new images feature the 42-year-old dressed in game day attire, ready for his first snap against NFC South rival the New Orleans Saints when Week 1 kicks off this fall. Although you might not be able to complete Brady’s look down to the cleats, we know where you can snag the six-time Super Bowl champion’s jersey.

Where to buy Tom Brady’s No. 12 Jersey

Lucky for you, there are still plenty of Brady jerseys in stock at Fanatics. The Nike game jersey, a popular choice among NFL fans, retails for $100.

Find women’s sizes here, and in the white colorway here.

Interested in splurging on something similar to what Brady will eventually wear on game day? The Nike Vapor Limited Jersey is your best option. Features include signature VaporKnit technology with breathable, flexible fabric and moisture-wicking capabilities. A mesh grill at the front neck and back seam lines mimic the authentic on-field style.

Find the white Nike Vapor Limited jersey in men’s sizes here, pewter here, and women’s sizing here.