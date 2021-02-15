Tom Brady to Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl: ‘Seize the opportunity!’

Tom Brady to Bucs before Super Bowl: ‘Seize the opportunity!’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Tom Brady decides it’s time for his first pregame speech all season, just before the biggest game of all of his teammates’ lives, safe to say it gets their attention.

In Peter King’s breakdown of Super Bowl LV, he described the tactics Brady used to rev his team up leading to kickoff. Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, the soon-to-be seven-time Lombardi Trophy winner spoke to his team for the first time all season.

“Seize the opportunity!” Brady said in the locker room. “We win today and we’re champs for life!” Something must’ve clicked.

The Bucs held Patrick Mahomes to his first zero-touchdown performance since his time as a starter in Kansas City. Tampa would win its second Super Bowl in franchise history, punctuated by the fact it was played in the Bucs' home stadium.

King detailed other aspects of Tampa’s title run, and Brady was the stalwart that made it all possible. Even before the season started, Brady was orchestrating ways in which the front office could bolster the Buccaneers offense, including signing former teammate Rob Gronkowski and controversial wide out Antonio Brown.

“Tom had a perfect vision of every player in our offense, and he knew what a perfect fit Antonio would be,” Bucs quarterback coach Clyde Christensen said to King. “Tom picked him up at the airport. Antonio lived at Tom’s house for a week, week-and-a-half, showed he cares.”

The fairy tale season in the sunshine state wasn’t expected—at least after Bruce Arians’ Bucs started the season 0-3. Even so, Brady, in his 21st season, never hung his head. “Tom was never down. He had pretty good foresight. Even after these bad losses, he’d be encouraging us, like we weren’t that far away,” said Brady’s teammate, tight end Cameron Brate.

The Buccaneers would go on to win four straight games to end the regular season, doubled up with four in the playoffs, including an NFC Wild Card victory over the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Football Team.

Given Brady’s unparalleled NFL résumé, some might’ve expected him to take on more of a player-coach role with Tampa. Not the case, said offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“I had to trust how he was gonna see certain things, what he was gonna do on certain concepts. And he had to trust that I’ll constantly keep putting him in position to have success," Leftwich told King. "From day one, he’s been, ‘I’m executing whatever you say. Whatever you wanna do.’ Obviously we game-plan together throughout the week. But on game days, he’s like, ‘You call it, I’m hitting everything.’”

The chemistry between one former QB and one current one worked, as Leftwich’s game plan wore down the Chiefs’ defensive unit little by little.

From beginning to end, it never seemed like Tom Brady doubted the Buccaneers’ potential.