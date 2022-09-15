Tom Brady talks about his regular-season struggles vs. Saints since 2020
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is set to miss the rest of the season after tearing his quad tendon in the team’s opening game and they’ll be going outside the organization to replace him on the active roster. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seattle is signing defensive back Teez Tabor off the Falcons practice [more]
Last year, Miami’s defense solved Baltimore’s offense on a Thursday night in November. The Dolphins played a lot of cover zero, sending multiple defenders to blitz while leaving defensive backs in one-on-one matchups with receivers. They limited the Ravens to just 4.3 yards per play while picking up five tackles for loss, four sacks, and [more]
Charles Robinson & Tank Williams analyze the latest in the Brett Favre scandal, discuss the Broncos' MNF loss, injury news with the Cowboys & Steelers and close out previewing four key Week 2 games.
Watch now-retired linebacker KJ Wright confirm the long-standing rumor that Pete Carroll's staff coddled Wilson early in his career compared with the Legion of Boom.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
The internet noticed a less-than-flattering Jason Kelce play during the Eagles' Week 1 win vs. Detroit, and the veteran center has some thoughts on the play. By Adam Hermann
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Losing in Week 1 doesn't necessarily mean you're in for a long season.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank
Scott Pianowski shares some names who could surprise in Week 2 lineups, including Carson Wentz being back on the fantasy radar.