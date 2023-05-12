Tom Brady in talks to join Raiders ownership group, per report

Tom Brady is in deep talks with the Las Vegas Raiders to join the team's ownership group, according to ESPN. The stake would allow the NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion to become a limited partner.

The "passive" investment, per the report, would not give Brady any operational control in matters of business and football for the Raiders, who are owned by Mark Davis.

Brady, 45, has already purchased a stake in another one of Davis' teams, the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Any agreement between Brady and Davis would have to be approved by at least 24 current team owners.

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in his career.

As for Brady's 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX that is set to begin in 2024, his Raiders' investment would not be a conflict of interest. ESPN reported that FOX has "blessed" the deal and that the league policy for a media member controlling a stake in a team only becomes problematic if the owner has a position of authority at the media company.

Brady and the Miami Dolphins had conversations about the quarterback playing for the team and obtaining an ownership stake in 2021 and 2022. A league investigation found that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman Bruce Beal, a friend of Brady's, had violated the NFL's anti-tampering policy. Miami lost its first-round pick in the 2023 draft among other penalties.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady, Raiders in talks to have NFL legend become limited partner