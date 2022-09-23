Tom Brady talks Aaron Rodgers, Bucs’ offensive struggles and more

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, it’ll be another showdown between to future first-ballot Hall of Famers at quarterback.

Tom Brady’s Bucs have bested Aaron Rodgers’ Packers in each of their previous two meetings, both during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run back in 2020, and the GOAT will be hoping to make it three straight in Sunday’s home opener.

After Thursday’s practice, Brady spoke with the media about Rodgers, the Bucs’ offensive struggles through the first two games of the season, and more:

Video: Tom Brady says Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “an amazing player” and a tough opponent Sunday and also a fellow Californian, so there’s that. pic.twitter.com/vDvg0NB9oU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 22, 2022

"We have to reach a higher level on offense." 🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/jY8qB7TiOR — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 22, 2022

"As we keep going throughout the course of the season, obviously the goal is to score as many points as we can and we know that we're going to have to do a better job than what we've done, and we're going to work hard to get there." 🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/aF8OM3r1sc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 22, 2022

I love how Tom Brady nonchalantly lets the World Cup borrow his seven Super Bowl rings, as if it was like letting a neighbor borrow a can opener. He said, “I’m like, ‘Go for it!” pic.twitter.com/Nb4xXbW8Jn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 22, 2022

