Tom Brady takes shot at Ohio State Buckeyes after praising Bengals' Joe Burrow on podcast

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared Monday night on the "Let's Go!" podcast Tom Brady co-hosts with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on SiriusXM, and Brady offered the second-year QB plenty of praise for leading Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in addition to advice.

Then Brady couldn't resist taking a shot at his alma mater of Michigan's archrival, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Burrow transferred from OSU to LSU before winning the Heisman Trophy, leading the Tigers to a national title and becoming the first overall pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I think Joe's got some tools that I didn't quite have when I was his age," Brady said of Burrow. "Super impressed by how he's kinda come into the league. Went to Cincinnati, which has been a tough place to play over the years. And two years into his career - after a really tough injury last year - showed a lot of mental and physical toughness coming back and having an incredible season. ... To play the game at a high level requires a huge commitment. And I think Joe - even from what I saw him at LSU - he makes that commitment. It's really a great thing for me to see as someone who's played this game for a long time. So really happy for Joe and his team."

"I don't know. I don't know if I can be in the conversation with this guy yet. But I'm gonna work really hard to try. And I think we're off to a great start," Burrow replied. "I'm excited about the opportunity that we have. We worked really, really hard to get here."

"With success comes its different challenges. And it's gonna be interesting to watch you as you grow as a player to deal with the success of being in the NFL," Brady told Burrow. "But I have no doubt just watching you - and the poise you have - and the people that you surround yourself with that you'll handle those things so well."

Brady was asked for his final thoughts for Burrow.

"I know, Joe, obviously a great player. I think one of the great decisions he ever made was leaving Ohio State to get out of that godforsaken place and go to LSU," Brady joked. "As a Michigan man, I could tell how smart he was when he did that. Thank God. That was one of the best decisions you ever made, Joe."

"Well, I think it was too but maybe for different reasons than you might have," Burrow answered.

With Sunday's win in the AFC Championship in Kansas City, Burrow joined Brady as the only quarterbacks to defeat Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the NFL playoffs.

