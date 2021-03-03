Tom Brady takes shot at Jets during appearance on James Corden's show

Tom Brady takes shot at Jets during interview on James Corden's show originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady doesn't play for the New England Patriots anymore, but he's still making the New York Jets look bad.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is fresh off a Super Bowl LV win early last month.

The seven-time champion went on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" earlier this week to talk about several topics, and before the interview ended, Brady squeezed in a jab at his old rivals, the Jets.

.@TomBrady left the division and still won’t let up on the Jets 💀 pic.twitter.com/jG2cyYWhhM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 3, 2021

If you want to watch the interview, check out the video below. The part about the Jets is around the 9:10 mark.

Brady has owned the Jets throughout his career. In 36 games versus the Jets during his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady posted a 29-7 record with 8,649 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Jets' last playoff appearance came in 2010, a run that included an AFC Divisional Round upset win over Brady and the Patriots. New York hasn't been back to the postseason since 2010, while Brady has won four Super Bowl titles in six appearances over that span.

Brady will have another opportunity to beat the Jets next season when the Bucs travel to MetLife Stadium.