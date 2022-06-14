Tom Brady mocks Peyton Manning's forehead in hilarious TikTok video

Tom Brady didn't hesitate to take a pot-shot at Peyton Manning this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback re-posted one of his TikTok videos to Twitter that used a camera on the top of Brady's face. That opened up the door to the always-funny joke of mocking Manning's enormous forehead.

The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle 😂 Rude! pic.twitter.com/ovCdMsfgrO — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 13, 2022

No word yet on a rebuttal from Manning himself, but his brother, Eli, quickly agreed with Brady's take.

"Your best joke yet," the younger Manning tweeted.

Brady-Manning jokes

This isn't the first time either quarterback exchanged verbal barbs at the other's expense.

Brady joked at Manning's Hall of Fame ceremony in 2021 that he attended only "to make sure [Manning's] really done. Can't risk this guy coming back." Manning quipped back at Brady, claiming "By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on this Instagram account.”

Coincidentally, Brady actually posted his retirement announcement on Instagram before un-retiring on March 13 via Twitter. That prompted Manning to jokingly rescind the retirement gift he sent Brady.

The legendary quarterbacks also went back and forth in the second iteration of "The Match" golf charity event between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2020.

While it's too early to tell who has the lead off the field, Brady holds the 11-6 head-to-head record between the two. Brady also has seven Super Bowl rings to Manning's two, but Manning won five MVP awards to Brady's three.