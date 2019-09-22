Tom Brady takes over 2nd place all-time in touchdown passes

Tom Brady and Drew Brees came into Sunday tied for second place all time in touchdown passes.

The pair are chasing Peyton Manning, but with Brees out for a few weeks after thumb surgery, it opens the door for Brady to pull away.

Two touchdowns early vs. Jets

Touchdown Tom: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finds Julian Edelman early in the second quarter for the 524th passing touchdown of his career. (AP)

Early in the second quarter, the New England Patriots scored their third touchdown of the afternoon, a 3-yard pass from Brady to Julian Edelman.

It was the second TD pass of the day for Brady, giving him 524 for his career.

Barring injury, Brady will pass Manning for most touchdowns all time this season; Manning retired with 539.

Old man success

Brady can also set another record. The record for a quarterback in the season he was 42 years old or older is 11, set by Warren Moon in 1998 when he started 10 games for the Seattle Seahawks. Brady passed George Blanda for second place on Sunday. Blanda had six TD passes for Oakland in 1970, when he was 43.

