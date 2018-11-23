Tom Brady, system QB? One ex-Jet was 'dead serious' about hot take originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If you've followed Tom Brady long enough, you've heard the occasional hater insist he's a "system quarterback." Most of the time, these haters are just trolling.

But one prominent New York Jets player apparently bought into the hot take, according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

During an appearance on WEEI's "Mut & Callahan" radio show Friday ahead of the New England Patriots' game in the Meadowlands, Mehta admitted most Jets players he's covered over the years held Brady in very high regard -- with one exception.

"I had one guy who was critical of Brady about eight years ago who said Brady was a product of the system, which made me laugh out loud at the time," Mehta said, via WEEI.com.

Which player, you ask? Veteran Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards. And according to Mehta, he wasn't trolling.

"(Edwards) once told me Brady was a product of the system and I started laughing," Mehta said. "He said he was dead serious. Everyone is entitled to their opinion no matter how wrong it is."

Edwards' opinion might have carried merit early in Brady's career, as the Patriots QB benefited from some very strong defenses and a brilliant head coach in Bill Belichick. But Brady certainly had squashed that narrative by 2007, when he led New England to a 16-0 regular-season record while winning NFL MVP honors.

Mehta -- who fired off his own hot take this week about Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski -- says Edwards told him this around 2010, which is perplexing indeed. It appears the longtime wideout was an outlier, though.

"(Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland) called Tom Brady one of the founding fathers of the NFL, which made me laugh," Mehta added. "I've covered the league for 15 years and I have not seen an opposing player that has garnered more respect privately and publicly. Publicly players will say the right things most of the time, but even privately I have not found a player who has criticized Tom Brady over the last 15 years."

Story Continues

With the exception of Edwards, it seems.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.