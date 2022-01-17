Tom Brady surprises 10-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady surprises 10-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and 10-year-old boy Noah Reeb met in Week 7 when the young Bucs fan attended Tampa Bay's game against the Chicago Bears and held up a sign that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat cancer."

Brady found Noah in the stands toward the end of the game, shook his hand and gave him a Buccaneers hat. It was one of the most heartwarming moments of the NFL season.

Brady had another gift and special message for Noah over the weekend. 

The seven-time champion surprised Noah and his family with tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"You've inspired so many people, including myself but millions of others also, and the NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you have," Brady says in the video. "As a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A. We certainly hope to be there, but I know you're going to be there."

That's a great gesture from Brady and the NFL.

Maybe Noah will get to watch Brady and the Bucs play in the Super Bowl in a few weeks. Tampa Bay's playoff run got off to a good start Sunday with an NFC Wild Card Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers' opponent in the Divisional Round will be the winner of Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Regardless of the matchup, Super Bowl LVI should be a fantastic experience for Noah, who has inspired so many people with his strength and smile.

Recommended Stories

  • Brady throws for 2 TDs, SB champions dominate Eagles 31-15

    As the game clock expired, Tom Brady raised his arms in triumph along the sideline, whirled and tossed a football into the stands. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their jubilant 44-year-old quarterback took the first step on what they hope will be a journey back to the Super Bowl, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card playoff victory Sunday. “It only gets tougher from here,” said the seven-time Super Bowl winner, who's trying to help the Bucs become the first team to repeat as NFL champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots won back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

  • Video of shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick from Bills' win over Patriots goes viral

    Former Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went into full fan mode at Highmark Stadium to watch the Bills roll to a playoff win over the Patriots.

  • Chiefs snap counts: Jerick McKinnon surges to RB1

    What can we learn from the #Chiefs' wild-card round snap counts?

  • DeVonta Smith on rookie year: I’m not satisfied, feel like I can be a whole lot better

    Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie this season, but he wants to do more. Smith said today that as he looks back on his rookie year, he sees things he could have done better, and things he expects to improve upon. “There’s some stuff I left out [more]

  • Tom Brady surprises 10-year-old Utah cancer survivor and Bucs superfan with Super Bowl tickets

    A 10-year-old Utah boy who credits winning his battle against cancer to Tom Brady and got to meet him last year got another shout-out from the Tampa Bay quarterback.

  • A look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 statistical leaders

    A look at the #Philadelphia #Eagles' 2021 statistical leaders

  • Bears 2022 schedule: Full list of next season's opponents

    The Chicago Bears will host four playoff teams during the 2022 NFL season, including the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Good grades? Check out these NFL playoff marks on KC Chiefs’ report card vs. Steelers

    Here is the postgame report card for the Chiefs after their WIld Card NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

  • Controversial roughing penalty leads to Buccaneers first touchdown vs Eagles

    On Tampa Bay’s second play from scrimmage, Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass and was hit by Philadelphia’s Derek Barnett. The hit didn’t seem to be high or low, but the officials flagged Barnett for roughing the passer. The Buccaneers went on the score their first touchdown on the game on the drive.

  • Peter King analyzes dramatic NFL Super Wild Card Weekend as 49ers survive, Cowboys crumble, Bills dominate

    Peter King dives into all the Super Wild Card Weekend action, including a look at how Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers withstood a dramatic finish in Dallas to advance to the Divisional Round.

  • Bruce Arians: We have to wait and see if Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen can play

    The Buccaneers don’t know if they’re going to play the Cardinals or Rams in the Divisional round on Sunday. But Tampa Bay’s depth along the offensive line could be tested no matter the opponent. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said in his Monday press conference that right tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen, and backup [more]

  • Tyler Lockett thinks Tony Romo would make a good defensive assistant

    Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett also seems to think he'd make a good defensive assistant.

  • Broncos set to interview Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore on Tuesday

    With the Cowboys eliminated from the postseason, their assistant coaches are now free to interview with teams at any time. Their offensive and defensive coordinators could be busy this week. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Broncos will hold in-person interviews with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on [more]

  • The Cowboys are the world’s most valuable team. So why are they so bad at winning?

    A botched play ended what had looked like a promising season for Dak Prescott and Co. It also extended a long title drought for America’s Team The Cowboys must contemplate another disappointing end to the season. Photograph: Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports The thing about completing a successful Hail Mary pass is that it involves throwing an actual Hail Mary. Down six points with 14 seconds left on the clock in his team’s wildcard playoff against the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

  • Eagles’ stock up, stock down entering the 2022 NFL offseason

    #Philadelphia #Eagles' stock up, stock down entering the 2022 #NFL offseason

  • Could Russell Wilson be an option for Washington in 2022?

    Russell Wilson wants to "explore his options" this offseason. He's under contract for two more seasons, but would Washington be a potential option if he demands a trade?

  • Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ‘wants to explore his options’ this offseason

    Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to "explore his options" this offseason, according to NFL Network.

  • AP source: Vikings invite Hackett, 6 others for interviews

    The Minnesota Vikings have begun the search for a new coach by seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates, including Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the organization was not publicizing the requests, the Vikings also asked to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

  • Netanyahu negotiating plea deal in corruption trial

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal in his corruption case, a person involved in the talks said Sunday. The deal, which could be signed as early as this week, could usher Netanyahu off the Israeli political stage for years, paving the way for a leadership race in his Likud party and shaking up Israeli politics. Any deal could spare Netanyahu an embarrassing and protracted trial over an issue that has gripped the nation and risks tarnishing his legacy.

  • Eagles’ Jalen Hurts struggles in playoff loss to Buccaneers

    Philadelphia’s quarterback went 23-43 for 258 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions in the Eagles 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay.