Tom Brady surprises 10-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and 10-year-old boy Noah Reeb met in Week 7 when the young Bucs fan attended Tampa Bay's game against the Chicago Bears and held up a sign that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat cancer."

Brady found Noah in the stands toward the end of the game, shook his hand and gave him a Buccaneers hat. It was one of the most heartwarming moments of the NFL season.

Brady had another gift and special message for Noah over the weekend.

The seven-time champion surprised Noah and his family with tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"You've inspired so many people, including myself but millions of others also, and the NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you have," Brady says in the video. "As a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A. We certainly hope to be there, but I know you're going to be there."

.@TomBrady surprised 10-year-old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb with Super Bowl tickets. This is what itâ€™s all about â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Qo6QdjM1qI — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2022

That's a great gesture from Brady and the NFL.

Maybe Noah will get to watch Brady and the Bucs play in the Super Bowl in a few weeks. Tampa Bay's playoff run got off to a good start Sunday with an NFC Wild Card Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers' opponent in the Divisional Round will be the winner of Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Regardless of the matchup, Super Bowl LVI should be a fantastic experience for Noah, who has inspired so many people with his strength and smile.