Tom Brady surpasses Drew Brees as the oldest player to throw for 80,300-plus yards

Congratulations, Tom Brady: the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finally lapped the 42-year-old Drew Brees in pursuit of the NFL record for career passing yards, doing so in Sunday night’s game with his old New England Patriots team. His all-time total now sits at 80,359 and is climbing after a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans.

Brees got there first, totaling 80,358 passing yards in his decades-long pro career. Now Brady has taken the top spot and will get his own laminated sheet of paper to put on the fridge back home. Good for him. It only took him 196 more attempts than it took Brees.

When discussing the situation on the NBC Sports pregame show, Brees grinned toothlessly and acknowledged, “They’re meant to be broken.”

They remain the only passers in NFL history to pass this milestone, ahead of two Hall of Famers in Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838). The next-closest active quarterback is Ben Roethlisberger (61,149), but he trails the leaders by a wide margin.

How far Brady will go is anyone’s guess. Let’s see if the Saints defense can slow him down when he visits Caesars Superdome later this month on Halloween.

