The more things change, the more things stay the same.

After winning his seventh Super Bowl, quarterback Tom Brady has earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Brady is the only player to have ever won more than three Super Bowl MVPs.

“I’m so proud of all these guys out here. Everything we dealt with all year — we had a rough month of November, but BA [Bruce Arians] had all the confidence in us,” Brady said when accepting his MVP. “The team had a lot of confidence. We came together at the right time. I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn’t we? We ended up playing our best at the end of the year.”

As if there were any doubt, Brady said he would be back playing in 2021.

“Every year is amazing,” Brady said. “And this team is world champions forever. You can’t take it away from us.”

Brady finished Sunday’s game 21-of-29 passing for 201 yards with three touchdowns and no picks — good for a 125.8 passer rating. That’s Brady’s highest ever passer rating in a Super Bowl performance, besting his 115.4 passer rating against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

All three of Brady’s touchdown passes went to former Patriots teammates — one to wide receiver Antonio Brown and two for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady and Gronkowski set a new record for postseason touchdowns between a quarterback and receiver, reaching 14 before the night was over.

Brady hadn’t won Super Bowl MVP since Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots came back from down 28-3 to defeat the Falcons 34-28. He also won it for Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XLIX.

But this Super Bowl MVP is a little different for Brady, as he won’t be going to Disney World. The pandemic has forced the cancelation of the traditional MVP parade the day after the big game.

Tom Brady is the Super Bowl MVP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk