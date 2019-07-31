Tom Brady suggests a poll question on whether he deserves a new deal

Three days from turning 42, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 16 regular-season games from becoming a free agent. Does he deserve a new deal that would extend his contract with the Patriots?

“Have I earned [an extension]?” Brady said to reporters, via Darren Hartwell of NBCSportsBoston.com. “I don’t know, that’s up for talk show debate,” Brady told reporters Wednesday at Patriots training camp. “What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr. Kraft, come on.”

In 2019, Brady will earn $14 million in base salary; the question is whether the Patriots could give him a major boost, given the reality that Father Time eventually will win. His ever-advancing age could make the Patriots inclined to take Brady’s contract on a year-to-year basis. Brady was asked whether he’d welcome that approach.

“We’re all day to day if you think about it,” Brady said, putting a twist on an old SportsCenter bit. “None of us are really promised anything. So I’m trying to do the best I can today and just let those things work themselves out.”

There aren’t many options. Either Brady signs a new contract before March, gets tagged, or becomes a free agent. And while it’s inconceivable to envision Brady playing with another team, John Unitas, Joe Namath, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre didn’t finish where they started.