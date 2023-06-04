Tom Brady suggests friction rumors with Bill Belichick are exaggerated

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pushing back on the notion that there was ever any serious friction between himself and coach Bill Belichick.

There were reported issues behind the scenes with Belichick looking to move on from the legendary quarterback. It kick-started a power struggle that even led to owner Robert Kraft having to step in at one point.

However, according to Brady, there were only a few times when he didn’t see eye to eye with Belichick. They were on the same page for the most part, and there was always a strong mutual respect between the two.

“A lot of mutual respect,” said Brady, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “Were there times where, you know, it wasn’t always eye to eye? Very few and far between, actually. I still envision our relationship as positive and always will.”

During the offseason, Belichick made a surprise appearance on Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast and called him the “greatest player” with the “greatest career.” So there’s obviously a great deal of mutual respect between the coach and former quarterback.

Whatever happened in the past is irrelevant considering everything they’ve accomplished together. They won six Super Bowls and forged the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

Even with an imperfect ending, the Brady and Belichick story is as good as it gets.

