Tom Brady vehemently denies he had a “deteriorating relationship” with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Brady used PFT’s headline on a post about longtime NFL writer Gary Myers’ assertion that Brady was “worn out” by McDaniels. Myers wrote the book “Brady vs. Manning,” which was released in 2015.

Brady made it clear he disagrees with Myers’ series of tweets earlier Monday about the reasons for the 14-time Pro Bowler’s departure from New England.

The new Buccaneers quarterback wrote his response on Instagram on Monday night, writing “Please stop this nonsense!” and “Please be more responsible with reporting.”

Brady tagged McDaniels in his Instagram response with a heart emoji and added, “19 years together and brothers for life.”

McDaniels worked on the Patriots’ staff for 16 of Brady’s 20 seasons in New England. He directly coached Brady for 13 seasons.

After Brady left for the Buccaneers, McDaniels paid tribute to Brady and the time the two spent together and all they accomplished.

“I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady,” McDaniels said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet, at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships.

“His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career. He represented all of us with class and integrity. We will miss his passion and intensity, his character and wisdom, and his preparation and diligence. I will miss all the meetings, FaceTimes, emails and texts in our pursuit of a good play. He always performed his best in the most critical times under the most significant pressure. I have never coached a tougher player in my career.”

Tom Brady strongly denies “deteriorating relationship” with Josh McDaniels originally appeared on Pro Football Talk