Patriots (for now) quarterback Tom Brady said in a recorded phone call with UFC President Dana White today that he and everyone else will have to be patient with free agency approaching.

White talked to Brady on the phone and livestreamed the conversation, and White told Brady both that he should stay in New England, and that he should head to Las Vegas (where the UFC is based) and play for the Raiders if he ends up leaving the Patriots.

“The question everybody wants to know: First of all, I’m a Boston guy through and through, I want you to go with the Patriots. But let me make my last pitch, Las Vegas would love to have you here with the Raiders. The stadium, the facility is incredible. The training facility that they have outside of Vegas is unbelievable. It’s a 45-minute flight from L.A. Your kids and your family could live there. You could fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders. You know I’ve been pitching you now for a month.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady appreciated White’s pitch, telling him, “I love you,” but he did not tip his hand about where he might end up.

“I know it’s been a lot of patience for me,” Brady said. “And obviously being where I’ve been for 20 years, it’s been an amazing experience and I don’t know what the future holds right now. I’m just trying to be patient through this process. It’s my first time going through it. And, in the meantime, I’m going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10-12 days and we’ve got a little vacation planned, which I’m looking forward to.”

Everyone is looking forward to finding out where Brady will play next year, but we may have to wait beyond just the start of free agency to find out.

Tom Brady stresses patience as he prepares for free agency originally appeared on Pro Football Talk