Tom Brady, still undecided on NFL future, delivers profanity-laced answer on podcast with Jim Gray

Tom Brady would like some time to make a decision.

Appearing on SiriusXM's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Brady was asked whether he had a timetable for announcing whether he would return for a 24th NFL season in 2023.

The 45-year-old quarterback was not prepared to answer one way or the other.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to (expletive) do," Brady said, "I would've already (expletive) done it. I'm taking it a day at a time."

Gray, who has been interviewing Brady regularly for many years, responded that he could see Brady was "antagonized" by the question.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts before the wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

Although it's not necessarily surprising to see Brady mum on his future plans with the NFL playoffs ongoing, a complicated decision looms for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady, who will become a free agent when the 2023 league year kicks off March 15, should be able to easily find himself a suitor with several quarterback-needy teams across the NFL.

Despite a subpar 2022 season that saw Brady post the lowest QBR of his career (52.6) en route to a first-round playoff loss, the acumen and skillset of the three-time MVP will likely afford him the opportunity to compete next season if he so chooses.

Of course, Brady could elect to retire (again). He initially did so Feb. 1, 2022 and came out of retirement 40 days later, re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season. Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots.

Brady also signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports to serve as the network's lead on-air NFL analyst. The deal is essentially on ice for Brady until he's done playing.

