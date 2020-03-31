Tom Brady is still TB12: Chris Godwin cedes jersey number to Bucs QB

The TB12 brand is staying intact.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with the Buccaneers after signing with Tampa Bay in free agency, the team confirmed Tuesday.

That means Bucs star wide receiver Chris Godwin is deferring to Brady, switching to No. 14 after wearing No. 12 in his first three seasons.

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

Godwin said recently he'd "definitely" keep No. 12 if Brady didn't want the number, but the six-time Super Bowl champion apparently wants to keep the digits he wore for 20 years in New England.

We'd imagine Brady cut some sort of deal with Godwin to land No. 12 -- the wide receiver's Twitter account is @CGtwelve_, after all -- but it sounds like the two worked something out.

The result: Patriots fans will need to get used to the strange sight of Brady wearing No. 12 for a new team in 2020.

