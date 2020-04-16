Tom Brady still remembers the six QBs drafted before him, 20 years later

Twenty years ago today, the New England Patriots selected Michigan quarterback Tom Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. Brady felt slighted then, and he remains motivated by his draft fall today.

On his Instagram stories today, Brady posted a list of the quarterbacks drafted in 2000, adding the comment, “Nope I haven’t forgot.”

The six quarterbacks drafted before Brady in 2000 were Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger and Spergon Wynn. Brady has said in the past that he memorized those names and thinks about them to motivate himself.

After two decades as a Patriot, Brady is now embarking on a new era with the Buccaneers. He’s not lacking for motivation.

