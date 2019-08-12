Tom Brady still plans to play to 45

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is, at age 42, the oldest non-kicker in the NFL. But he doesn’t think this will be his last season. Or his next to last. Or his next to next to last.

Asked today on WEEI if he still plans to play until he’s 45 years old, Brady answered, “Yeah, I do. I certainly hope so.”

Brady said the only thing that could hold him back is if he’s unable to get his body ready for a season, but he says his offseason routine is keeping him in great shape.

“It’s a big commitment and it’s a lot of time and energy I put into getting ready for practice, post-practice treatment,” Brady said. “The mental part of the game is not the challenge. It’s just really working hard to keep my body in physical preparation, physical shape. I’m not a robot. It’s a lot of time and energy to prepare myself and my body to play. I love doing that, and I think that’s why I’ve been very fortunate to play as long as I have.”

Brady, who said no one should read anything into the fact that he and his wife are selling their New England house, said that when he does retire, he may get into the real estate market.

“Maybe I’ll be an architect or designer because I love building houses,” Brady said.

But that post-football career is years away.