Tom Brady still has the NFL’s best selling jersey

Tom Brady has been the Patriots’ starting quarterback since 2001. At this point, you’d think anyone who wanted a Brady jersey would have it. But after all these years, those jersey are still selling.

In fact, the NFL Players Association announced that Brady has the No. 1 selling jersey this year.

Brady makes more than $2 million a year off the apparel deal the NFL has with the NFLPA, which gives players a percentage of every sale of items with their names and likenesses.

Following Brady in the jersey Top 10 rankings are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.