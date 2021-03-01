Tom Brady is still motivated by his pre-draft scouting report

Earlier today, we pointed out that ESPN’s Dean of Draftniks had Tom Brady as a fifth-round pick and the No. 10 overall quarterback in the 2000 draft. Mel Kiper wasn’t alone, and Brady still derives motivation from the assessment of his skills as he made the leap from Michigan to the NFL.

In response to a clip tweeted by Bleacher Report of the late Steve Sabol reviewing with Brady his draft report, Brady retweeted the item with this message: “Still gets me fired up.”

The scouting report, as Sabol explained it, included these assessment: “poor build”; “skinny”; “lacks great physical stature and strength”; “gets knocked down easily.”

Said Brady at the time: “That kinda gets me fired up, ’cause I’m thinking, you know ‘What the hell do these people know?’ That sounds like Joe Montana right there. . . . When people tell you, ‘Hey, you can’t do this, you can’t do this,” and you keep overcoming that, you build this confidence and this belief in yourself that, even when nobody else believes in you, that I’m still gonna do it. Because I don’t give a shit what you say. I know what I can do, and I’ve done it.”

He’s done it over and over again. And a slight from 21 years ago is still driving him to keep doing it.

