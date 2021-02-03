Tom Brady: I still have a lot of love for New England

Tom Brady is heading into his 10th Super Bowl, and his first with the Buccaneers after leading the Patriots to nine. But while Brady may feel some motivation to prove the Patriot Way wasn’t responsible for his previous success, he says he has nothing but warm memories of his time in New England.

Reflecting today on his two decades with the Patriots, Brady said it was a great experience — and that he appreciates the many Patriots fans who have said they’re rooting for him to get Super Bowl ring No. 7 on Sunday.

“Any time you change teams you don’t know how it’s going to go, but there’s been incredible support from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans,” he said. “I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England. Incredible support over the years. It was an amazing two decades of my life.”

In 2021 the Buccaneers play at New England, and even on the road, Brady is sure to hear from the fans in New England just how much they appreciated him.

