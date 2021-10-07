During the offseason, several Buccaneers suggested the team would be better offensively this year because they had a full offseason to work with players like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown after all three joined the team amid restricted schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re now four games into the regular season and Brady said the team’s education is still a work in progress. They played a rainy game in front of a loud crowd on the road when they beat the Patriots last Sunday night and Brady noted the team had not been in those situations last season.

“You’re never a finished product in this sport,” Brady said. “Every year is very different. Opponents are different, obviously, the conditions are different. Look at the crowd noises this year. We didn’t have one rainy game like that last year. We didn’t have one crowd-noise game last year. We’re still learning each other. Continuity’s the key in the NFL.”

The Buccaneers were able to handle things well enough to get a win in New England and Brady thinks the wider variety of experiences means they’ll continue to improve as the year goes on.

Tom Brady: We’re still learning each other originally appeared on Pro Football Talk